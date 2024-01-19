Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.43.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

