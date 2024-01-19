NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,909 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.55. 2,482,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,340,016. The firm has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

