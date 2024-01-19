Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOL stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

