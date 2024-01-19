Nilsine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $241.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $245.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,292. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.15.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

