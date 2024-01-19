Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 302 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $407.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

