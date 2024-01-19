Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,058,000.

SCHI stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

