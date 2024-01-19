Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYZ. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $66.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $93.13.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.4197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

