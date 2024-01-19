Nilsine Partners LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $525,111,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of ADM opened at $68.74 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

