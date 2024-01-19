Nilsine Partners LLC Has $555,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $164.89 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 691,295,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,745,712,372.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,552,042 shares of company stock valued at $250,200,410. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

