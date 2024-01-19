Nilsine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $283.11 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $290.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.