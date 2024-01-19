Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.