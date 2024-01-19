Nilsine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

