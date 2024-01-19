Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 137 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 116,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $236.08 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.