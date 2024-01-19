Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 583 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

