Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 366006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Niobay Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. It holds interests in the James Bay project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Niobay Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niobay Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.