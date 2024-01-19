Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,936 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 388,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $306.40 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

