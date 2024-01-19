Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DLR opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.