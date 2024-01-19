Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,145 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after purchasing an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.