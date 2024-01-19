Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $4,675,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE CVS opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

