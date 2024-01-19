Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 607,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,595 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WY opened at $32.59 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

