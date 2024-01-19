Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB
Chubb Stock Performance
NYSE:CB opened at $230.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.06. The company has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.28.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How do T-Mobile, AT&T & Verizon look ahead of earnings?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Cash-cow Kinder Morgan is a buy for income seekers
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is 2024 the year of the dividend increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.