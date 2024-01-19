Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.59 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $137.44 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

