Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.03 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $141.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.47.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

