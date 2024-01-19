Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 108 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,722.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,625.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,555.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,661 shares of company stock worth $50,360,816 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

