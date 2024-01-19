Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,945 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MO opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

