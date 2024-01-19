Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $411.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.