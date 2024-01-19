Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $307.28 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.16 and its 200 day moving average is $322.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

