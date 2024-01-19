Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) and Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Head to Head Analysis

Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Free Report) and Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Nocopi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nocopi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and Axalta Coating Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Axalta Coating Systems 4.64% 20.98% 4.82%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -3,489.64 Axalta Coating Systems $4.88 billion 1.49 $191.60 million $1.07 30.75

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and Axalta Coating Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Axalta Coating Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nocopi Technologies. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axalta Coating Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nocopi Technologies and Axalta Coating Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocopi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Axalta Coating Systems 1 4 9 0 2.57

Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus target price of $34.64, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Axalta Coating Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axalta Coating Systems is more favorable than Nocopi Technologies.

Summary

Axalta Coating Systems beats Nocopi Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services. It also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Nocopi Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. It also provides functional and decorative liquid, and powder coatings used in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, and energy solutions; and coatings for building materials, cabinet, wood and luxury vinyl flooring, and furniture market under the Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, UNRIVALED, Tufcote, and Ceranamel for liquid coatings; and Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, Teodur, and Plascoat brands for powder coatings. In addition, the company develops and supplies electrocoat, primer, the basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and coatings systems for various commercial applications, including HDT, MDT, bus, and rail under the Imron, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It also sells its product under the Audurra, Challenger, Chemophan, ColorNet, Cromax, Cromax Mosaic, Durapon 70, Duxone, Harmonized Coating Technologies, Imron ExcelPro, Lutophen, Nason, Spies Hecker, Standox, Stollaquid, Syntopal, Syrox, Raptor, U-POL, and Vermeera brand names. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

