Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.47

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.38. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 3,091,968 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Further Reading

