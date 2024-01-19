Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $474.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

