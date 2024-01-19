Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,806,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,206 shares of company stock valued at $269,293,301 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

CRM traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,017. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.59. The company has a market cap of $267.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.30 and a 12-month high of $277.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.