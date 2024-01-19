Novare Capital Management LLC Has $12.14 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,202,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $36.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,565.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,643. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,289.69 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,344.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,114.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

