Novare Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,475 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. 53,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,176. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $778.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.63%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.