Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

LMT stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,872. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.23.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

