Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $4.21 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

MOAT traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.10. The stock had a trading volume of 962,158 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

