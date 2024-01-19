Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.77. The stock had a trading volume of 412,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,185. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

