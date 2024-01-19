Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.21. 1,187,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $228.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.