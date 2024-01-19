Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 207,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,998. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

