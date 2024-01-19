Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 10,106 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. 214,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.