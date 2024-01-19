Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.31. 252,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,667. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

