Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

Nucor Stock Down 1.6 %

NUE stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.05.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

