NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.99. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$9.93 and a one year high of C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of C$360.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.809221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,689 shares of company stock worth $1,455,637. Insiders own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

