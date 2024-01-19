nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stake Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.43% of nVent Electric worth $37,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $116,908,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $11,286,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

