Nwam LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.53.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

