Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

