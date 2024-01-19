Nwam LLC Sells 5,579 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

