Nwam LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

