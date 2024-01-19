Oasys (OAS) Price Reaches $0.0995 on Top Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Oasys has a total market cap of $184.80 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasys has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.09962707 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,879,016.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

