OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,744 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after buying an additional 89,846 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III purchased 2,345 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $29,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $38,057 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

