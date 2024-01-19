OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 380 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,026. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.06.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

